Death of elderly NH woman considered suspicious, AG’s office says

EXETER, N.H. — The death of a Rockingham County woman over the weekend is now considered suspicious, according to officials.

Attorney General John Formella says Exeter Police were notified of the death of an elderly woman at 133 Front Street, Unit 4, on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the woman suffered “blunt impact injuries” that weren’t considered natural.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Investigators are questioning other household members, according to the AG’s office.

Officials say there is no known threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

