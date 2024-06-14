Educator at Haverhill school accused of sending pornographic images to student

HAVERHILL. Mass. — An educator at a school in Haverhill is facing criminal charges after investigators say he sent pornographic images to a student.

Justin Smith, 25, was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court on charges including two felony counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Smith, an educational support professional at Gateway Academy, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly sent the images to a 16-year-old student who attends the school.

Judge Cesar Archilla set Smith’s bail at $4,000 and ordered conditions including no contact with the alleged victim, no contact with minors, to stay away from schools, and compliance with GPS home confinement.

Smith is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 8.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

