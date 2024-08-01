Edge rusher Matthew Judon returns to Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots continue to be active in re-signing or extending the contracts of players going into the 2024 season.

With defensive tackle Davon Godchaux becoming the latest player to agree to a new deal, the focus turns to edge rusher Matthew Judon and whether he and the Patriots can work something out. The four-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t shied away from stating that his current contract doesn’t match his current market value.

Judon practiced on Thursday, a development that was a departure from his approach earlier in the week.

On Monday, Judon was seen having animated discussions with head coach Jerod Mayo and Patriots front office members Elliot Wolf and Matt Groh. The 31-year-old wasn’t present for Tuesday’s practice.

Before Thursday’s practice, Mayo confirmed the Patriots met with Judon, though he didn’t expand much beyond that.

“My philosophy and our philosophy is to keep as much internal as possible,” Mayo said. “It’s always a difficult time when you go through contract negotiations and things like that. In saying that, for the rest of the team, we’re pushing forward.”

Taking care of Godchaux’s contract situation came a few days after his agent Drew Rosenhaus was spotted at Patriots practice.

“That was a long process, but I’m glad we got that deal finished. Once again, it goes to the point of we want to sign players that we know still have good ball in them,” Mayo said. “He’s a huge piece of what we do. He handled it like a professional in the classroom and out here on the field. He was out here in full pads participating in everything, and that definitely helps.”

After dealing with the stress of worrying whether something would get done with his contract, Godchaux said on Thursday that a major weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

“Ready to get back to football. It’s good to be out here with my teammates and making plays,” Godchaux said. “I’m glad we got something done.”

The 29-year-old Godchaux credits his wife for helping him gain perspective during the negotiating period that ultimately led to him remaining with the Patriots.

“Every time, you’re not going to get what you want but always be grateful for it,” Godchaux said. “As we know, the position I play can be brutal — facing double teams all the time and always getting hit. I just wanted some guaranteed money. I’m glad we got it figured out and are moving in the right direction.”

With Godchaux’s deal done, the attention shifts to Judon and his ongoing quest to join Jabrill Peppers, Rhamondre Stevenson, Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings as New England players who have gotten deals done since the start of the offseason.

“I want to see Matthew get his contract. As we all know, it’s a business. He deserves to have a new contract and we’re all pulling for him,” Godchaux said. “He’s someone we go to war with on Sundays, but that’s up to the guys in the front office. I’m sure he understands that.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group