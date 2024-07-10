East Kingston Fire Department raises thousands for family after home destroyed in nor’easter

The East Kingston Fire Department has presented a local couple with $7,300 and household goods after their home was destroyed in a nor’easter, according to a press release from the Fire Department.

When a 70-foot pine branch and thousands of pounds of debris fell onto their trailer home on April 4, Dave Scaggell, Jennie Wadleigh and their cat managed to escape.

The home was declared a total loss.

Chief Ed Warren and other first responders opened the fire station as a donation center.

They initially provided Scaggell and Wadleigh with $500, clothing, pet food and other home supplies, but that wasn’t the end of the fundraising.

On Monday, July 8, Scaggell and Wadleigh were invited back to the station and presented with a check for $7,300, plus more supplies.

“The way our community responded reminds us of what a special place East Kingston is,” Warren said. “We even had two children donate their allowance. People step up, no matter what their own needs are, to help someone less fortunate.”

Scaggell and Wadleigh are currently living with family.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group