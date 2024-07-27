Local

East Bridgewater police looking to identify man who allegedly tried to break into store with brick

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — East Bridgewater police are looking for help identifying the man who allegedly attempted to break into a food mart with a brick early Monday morning.

Police say the man, who appears to be wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans in shared photos allegedly attempted to smash the front window of the One Stop Food Mart Convenience Store with a brick around 2:00 a.m.

“If you recognize this person you can call 508-378-7223 press 0 and request to speak to Officer Cory McLaughlin or you can call our Detectives direct on the confidential tip line at 508-378-1641,” East Bridgewater police wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

