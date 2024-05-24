EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A big happy birthday to Eddie Guaraldi of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts! He is a World War II Veteran who is turning 100 years old next month.

Eddie landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, Liberated Buchenwald, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

East Bridgewater police asking the public to send birthday cards to a 100-year-old WWII Veteran (East Bridgewater Police Department)

“That is just the tip of this Incredible Man’s Life Journey,” said East Bridgewater police in a Facebook post.

Some may remember Eddie from signing Andy Biggs Book, “The Rifle” back in 2021 and he received the Prestigious French Legion of Honour Medal that Day.

Now, police are asking the community to send him a birthday card to show their love and support and to thank him for his service.

Eddie will be turning 100 Years old on June 29th.

Cards may be sent to: Edgar Guaraldi, C/O All American Assisted Living,1074 West Washington Street, Hanson, MA 02341.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group