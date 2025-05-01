Woman killed after being struck by car on highway near Mass.-NH border

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border early Thursday morning.

New Hampshire State Police troopers received a report of a pedestrian struck on the southbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, just over the Massachusetts border.

State troopers arrived and pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado stopped in the breakdown lane and remained at the scene.

The southbound travel lanes were closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed pending notification of kin.

Members of the Nashua Police Department and Nashua Fire Rescue are assisting state police troopers in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Brian Knell at (603) 223-8490 or Brian.D.Knell@dos.nh.gov.

