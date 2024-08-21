Early voting begins this weekend in Mass. for state primary, here’s everything you need to know

Mass. — Early voting begins this weekend in Massachusetts for the State Primary Election.

This Saturday is also the deadline to register to vote in person or online. The state requires that early voting begins 10 days before state primary elections.

“With early voting, all eligible voters can make their voices heard in this year’s state primary election up to ten days before Election Day on Tuesday, September 3,” said Geoff Foster, Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director. “With early voting and vote by mail, we have more options for how we choose to cast a ballot and pick our state leaders. Common Cause Massachusetts encourages everyone to get out and vote before the long weekend.”

If voters have any issues at the polls, residents can call or text 866-OUR-VOTE.

Key Election Dates:

August 24: Deadline to register to vote for the September 3 primary election

August 24-30: Early voting period

August 26 at 5 p.m: Deadline to request a mail ballot

September 3: Election Day for state primaries, polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; last day to vote in-person or return mail ballot to a drop box or local election official

November 5: Election for Presidential Election

For more information on early voting in Massachusetts, click here.

