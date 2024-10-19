Early voting begins Saturday in Massachusetts. Here’s everything residents need to know

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The 2024 presidential election is fast approaching and Massachusetts residents can begin casting early ballots in person beginning on Saturday.
Voters nationwide have returned a total of 8,119,317 advance ballots in the Nov. 5 general election, with Bay State voters having already cast 360,707 mail-in ballots as of Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.
In 2020, almost two-thirds of voters cast an early ballot, a pandemic-driven spike in America’s decades-long shift to favor voting in advance of Election Day.
Candidates for president and vice president on the Massachusetts election ballot have been finalized:
- AYYADURAI and ELLIS, Independent
- DE LA CRUZ and GARCIA, Socialism and Liberation
- HARRIS and WALZ, Democratic
- OLIVER and TER MAAT, Libertarian
- STEIN and CABALLERO-ROCA, Green-Rainbow Party
- TRUMP and VANCE, Republican
In addition to selecting a president, Massachusetts residents will be asked to vote races for the US House and Senate. They’ll also face five ballot questions:
- Question 1: State Auditor’s Authority to Audit the Legislature
- Question 2: Elimination of MCAS as a High School Graduation Requirement
- Question 3: Unionization for Transportation Network Drivers
- Question 4: Limited Legalization and Regulation of Certain Natural Psychedelic Substances
- Question 5: Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers
Planning on casting your ballot early this election season? Here’s everything you need to know:
When is early voting in Massachusetts?
Early voting in Massachusetts begins on Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.
How do you vote early in Massachusetts?
In Massachusetts, you can vote early in all statewide elections. You don’t need an excuse to cast an early ballot.
You can vote early in person or by mail. For information on voting early by mail, click here.
Where do I vote early in person?
You can vote early at any early voting location in your community.
Dates and locations for early voting differ by city and town. Click here for a complete list of details on your community’s early voting schedule.
When is the deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts?
The deadline to register to vote, update your registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election. The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is Saturday, Oct. 26.
You can register to vote online here.
What should you bring if you’re voting in person in Massachusetts?
You may need to show identification when you check in at your polling place if:
- You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts
- You’re on the inactive voter list
- You’re casting a provisional or challenged ballot
- The poll worker has a practical and legal reason to ask for identification
Examples of acceptable identification are:
- A driver’s license
- A state ID card
- A recent utility bill
- A rent receipt or lease.
- A copy of a voter registration affidavit
- A letter from a school dormitory or housing office
- Any other printed identification that contains your name and address
For more information on voting in Massachusetts, visit the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website.
