Early voting to begin in Massachusetts ahead of primaries

BOSTON — Ahead of the State Primaries, set to begin on September 3, officials are reminding residents of early voting registration.

In Boston, early voting will take place at sites throughout the city starting August 24 through August 30.

The voter registration deadline for the State Primary is August 24 and registration forms must be postmarked by that date. Similarly, Boston residents can register in person at the Boston Election Department, located in City Hall. To register online, you can click here.

In-person early voting begins Saturday, August 24, and runs through Friday, August 30. City Hall is Boston’s primary early voting site, with voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

If you choose to vote by mail, applications to request a ballot must be received by Monday, August 26 at 5 p.m. A list of drop boxes to turn in your mail-in ballots can be found here. The deadline to apply for an accessible electronic voting ballot is also August 26 at 5 p.m. Applications for those can be found here.

To find your polling location in Boston, click here.

A few polling locations have changed in the city of Boston, according to officials. They are as follows:

Ward and Precinct Previous Location New Location Ward 6, Precinct 10 James F. Condon School, 200 D Street, South Boston Artists for Humanity, 100 West Second Street, South Boston Ward 6, Precincts 11 & 12 Building at 55 Pier Four Blvd., 55 Pier Four Blvd., South Boston Waterfront Building at 1 Boston Wharf Road, 1 Boston Wharf Road, South Boston Waterfront Ward 17, Precincts 1 & 3 Great Hall at Codman Square, Heath Center, 6 Norfolk Street, Dorchester Codman Square Tech Centre, 450 Washington Street, Dorchester

