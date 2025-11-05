Early-morning fire engulfs several tractor-trailers near post office in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A massive fire erupted early this morning in Chelsea, sending smoke into the sky from Beacham Street near the post office.

According to Chelsea Fire, around 4 a.m., crews responded to reports of a building fire around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found multiple tractor-trailers on fire in a lot next to the US Post Office on the Chelsea/Everett line.

The blaze involved several tractor-trailers, but firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

There are no injuries to report, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

