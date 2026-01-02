Local

Early morning 2.1 magnitude earthquake rattles southern NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
MILFORD, NH — An earthquake rattled a small NH town on Friday.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Milford area at 1:45 a.m., according to the USGS.

Milford is located between Nashua and Manchester.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

