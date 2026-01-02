Early morning 2.1 magnitude earthquake rattles southern NH

MILFORD, NH — An earthquake rattled a small NH town on Friday.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Milford area at 1:45 a.m., according to the USGS.

Milford is located between Nashua and Manchester.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Weak earthquake in Milford, NH overnight. It's unlikely that we'll get many "shake reports" as it's hard to feel such a weak one (plus y'all were asleep!). @boston25 #earthquake #newhampshire pic.twitter.com/4jcOlmAQrW — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 2, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group