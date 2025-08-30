Dylan Lonergan throws for 4 TDs in his BC debut; carries Eagles past Fordham 66-10

BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Lonergan threw for four touchdowns in his first game for Boston College, leading the Eagles past Fordham 66-10 in the schools’ season openers.

Lonergan, a 6-foot-2, redshirt sophomore transfer from Alabama, completed 26-of-34 passes for 268 yards with no interceptions before being lifted after three quarters. Lewis Bond had 11 catches for 138 yards, 96 yards coming in the opening quarter.

It’s BC’s most points since a 76-0 victory over Howard on September. 12, 2015.

Jaedn Skeete caught two scores and Daveon Crouch had a 28-yard interception return for a TD for the Eagles.

Gunnar Smith completed 19 of 38 for 150 yards for Fordham, and ran for a 1-yard TD.

The 21-year-old Lonergan was recruited to the Crimson Tide by BC second-year head coach Bill O’Brien while he was the offensive coordinator there. Lonergan entered the transfer portal after last season.

Lonergan led the Eagles to TDs on their first two drives, completing 11-of-13 passes for 136 yards.

Bennett Henderson kicked 46-yard field goal for the Rams.

The takeaway

Fordham: A five-touchdown underdog, the Rams, from the Patriot League, throttled the Eagles’ offense for most of the second quarter. It’s something to build on.

Boston College: Starting the second season under O’Brien’s offense, the Eagles appear to have a QB that gives them a better ability to get big plays with a tough Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

Two-minute drill

After BC punted on four straight possessions — going three-and-out on three — Lonergan completed 8 for 10 for 82 yards just before halftime, hitting Skeete on a 13-yard score with 26 seconds left.

Back up

Grayson James, who started the final five games last season for BC, completed 5 of 5 for 190 yards and a TD.

Up next

Fordham: Faces Monmouth in its home opener next Saturday night.

Boston College: At Michigan State in an ACC-Big Ten matchup next Saturday night.

