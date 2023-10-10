‘Dunks? Bubbler?’: Lots of Americans don’t know what Massachusetts slang words mean, study says

BOSTON — If you’re from Massachusetts, chances are you know what people mean when they say they’re going to Dunks.

Or, Dunkin’ Donuts.

But nearly half of Americans -- 48 percent -- couldn’t correctly identify Massachusetts slang words and phrases, according to a new study by Preply.

The study tested over 1,000 Americans on various state slang and phrases from all 50 states.

According to the study, 56% of Americans didn’t know that “Dunks” was slang for Dunkin’ Donuts.

How about the word many Bay Staters might recall from their school days: “Bubbler?” Or, as some with stronger local accents would say: “Bubblah.”

Well, 40% Americans didn’t know that is a water fountain that people use to quench their thirst. In fact, nearly 25% of Americans thought “Bubbler” is slang for the carbonation in soda pop, the study found.

The Bay State ranked 25th as the most misunderstood when it came to slang, the study found.

But topping the list was another New England state, Maine, with over 88% of people defining the state’s slang incorrectly.

For example, saying the phrase “Right out straight” in Maine actually means being very busy. Most respondents thought it meant telling the truth.

Other slang words native to certain states may have you shaking your head in confusion.

In New York, the word “Grill” means to stare rudely at someone, while respondents thought it meant asking someone a lot of questions.

If you’re in South Dakota, and you hear the word “Taverns,” that’s slang for a sloppy joe sandwich, and not what most respondents thought it meant: a bar or club.

And if you ever visit the beautiful state of Hawaii, and hear the word “Grinds,” that’s slang for food or a meal out, and not, as most respondents assumed: someone who works hard every day.

You can view the entire study here.

