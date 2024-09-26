Local

Dunkin’ offering free coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day this weekend

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A day New Englanders wait for all year long, FREE COFFEE FROM DUNKIN’.

On Sunday, September. 29 Dunkin’ Rewards® members can enjoy a FREE Medium hot or iced coffee with purchase through the Dunkin’ app!

In addition to free coffee, Dunkin’ is teaming up again with home fragrance brand Homesick® to bring back a sweet-scented collaboration inspired by Dunkin’ fan favorites!

Starting September 27, the famous coffee company is also selling candles and air fresheners. The Original Blend Candle delivers scents reminiscent of a warm cup of Dunkin’ coffee. The Perfect Combo Car Freshener serves frosted strawberry sprinkle donuts and iced coffee with cream!

The candle retails for $34 and the air fresheners go for $12.

Both will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. on the Homesick website.

