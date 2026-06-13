Ducklings rescued from a storm drain in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — Ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Danvers on Saturday morning.

Danvers police officer Joe DeBernardo and two DPW workers, Jason Young and Alex Cullen responded to the scene on Liberty Street near Portside Marina.

The six babies were brought up from the drain using a bucket and reunited with their mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group