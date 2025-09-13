Dua Lipa dines at North End restaurant during tour stop in Boston

BOSTON — Grammy Award-winning global superstar Dua Lipa made a stylish stop in Boston’s historic North End during her 'Radical Optimism’ Tour this week.

In between sold-out shows, the pop icon took a moment to unwind with one of Red Fox’s signature martinis. The Italian hotspot is known for its house-made pasta, inventive cocktails, and fashion-forward vibe.

“We were thrilled to welcome Dua Lipa to Red Fox,” said Mike Wyatt, Director of Operations. “Our restaurant is rooted in authentic hospitality and the flavors of the North End. It was an honor to be part of her Boston experience.”

Located in the heart of the North End, Red Fox continues to draw locals, travelers, and international stars alike with its elevated yet playful approach to Italian dining.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

