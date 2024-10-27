DSNDP volunteers from Massachusetts participated in cleanliness drive

NORFOLK COUNTY, Mass. — On Sunday, volunteers of Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) in collaboration with MassDOT hosted Adopt-AHighway & Adopt-A-Visibility-Site clean-up drive

DSNDP, a global non-profit organization, was founded by Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari. Through its cleanliness drives, the organization aims to create a brighter future.

The drive, hosted on Sunday, drew in 4 volunteers working in Norfolk County. The crew collected over 4 bags of trash, with over 60 pounds total of waste.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 DSNDP Volunteers From Massachusetts participate in Cleanliness Drive! (DSNDP)

Earlier this year in Massachusetts, the DSNDP hosted other cleanliness drives, such as Adopt-a-Visibility-Site, and Adopt-a-Highway, across 3 cities involving a total of 90 volunteers who worked for approximately 102 volunteer hours. They, in total, collected 37 bags of waste resulting in approximately 555 pounds of trash.

The DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18 states and over 74 cities across the U.S. alongside receiving numerous accolades from various state and county governments.

Those interested in getting involved with DSNDP, visit their website or contact representative Rahul Mhatre at rahul.mhatre@gmail.com

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group