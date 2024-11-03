Drivers make final push to swing voters to say ‘yes’ on question 3

DORCHESTER , Mass. — On Saturday, just days before the election, rideshare drivers in Dorchester continue their efforts to educate and advocate for voters to say “yes” on question 3.

Question 3 allows rideshare drivers who work for companies such as Uber and Lyft to opt into a union. The event in Dorchester on Saturday is just one of 12 Get Out to Vote (GOTV) events that drivers will hold over the next few days. Drivers will go door to door and call to voters to assist them in making history.

On Friday, November 1, drivers were joined by Massachusetts State Representative Chris Worrell who endorsed the driver’s strive for their quest to vote “yes” on question 3.

“With a union, all of us rideshare drivers can come together and have a real voice on the job,” said Patrick Ruzibukira, who drives for Uber and Lyft. “We can work together with the companies to improve safety, address high out-of-pocket costs, and develop a fair process for deactivations.”

