Driver uninjured after car ends up on MBTA train tracks in Chelsea

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A woman is not hurt after she drove her car onto the train tracks in Chelsea on Friday night.

According to Transit Police on Friday around 5:40 p.m. officers responded to Arlington at 6th street for a car on the tracks.

The driver told police she was following Waze’s directions and couldn’t see well, and ended up on the tracks.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the tracks were inspected and cleared.

There are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

