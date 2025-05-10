Driver uninjured after car ends up on MBTA train tracks in Chelsea

BOSTON — A woman is not hurt after she drove her car onto the train tracks in Chelsea on Friday night.

According to Transit Police on Friday around 5:40 p.m. officers responded to Arlington at 6th street for a car on the tracks.

The driver told police she was following Waze’s directions and couldn’t see well, and ended up on the tracks.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the tracks were inspected and cleared.

There are no injuries to report.

5/9 540pm Arlington at 6th Street in Chelsea: TPD responded for a MV on #MBTA CR tracks. The operator stated she was following Waze's directions & couldn't see well and ended up on the tracks. NO injuries reported. V towed from scene & tracks were inspected/cleared. pic.twitter.com/qlapSPFuJx — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 10, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group