Driver trapped after car crashes into Woburn house, officials say

WOBURN, Mass. — The Woburn Fire Department worked to free a driver from a vehicle after it struck a house, Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the St. Anthony’s Club, according to the Woburn Fire Department.

“Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle with significant damage that had struck the residence, with the driver pinned inside,” fire officials said.

Firefighters used tools to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then taken to an area trauma center for evaluation, according to officials.

In photos posted to the fire department’s Facebook page, the heavily damaged vehicle can be seen sitting near the steps of the house.

In another photo, damage to a nearby wall can be seen.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Woburn Police department for more information on a possible cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

