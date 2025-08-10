PEMBROKE, Mass. — A vehicle crashed into a Pembroke residence on Dwelley Street overnight, resulting in the driver being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident occurred when a Dodge pickup truck collided with the garage of a home, prompting a response from the fire department. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported in the accident.

Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Pembroke residence (Pembroke Police Department)

Pembroke Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Details regarding the cause of the accident and the extent of damage to the residence remain unclear.

Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Pembroke residence (Pembroke Police Department)

As the investigation continues, residents of Dwelley Street are awaiting further updates on the incident and any potential outcomes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group