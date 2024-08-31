Driver seriously injured after crash on Route 495 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Route 495 in Foxboro Friday night.

The car rolled over near mile marker 33.8 around 5:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time. They were transported to a nearby hospital for their serious injuries.

The crash shut down two lanes of traffic during rush hour.

