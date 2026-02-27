Driver pulled from burning pickup after crash involving snow‑hauling dump truck in Mass. town

EASTON, Mass. — A driver was rushed to the hospital overnight after a violent crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck hauling snow in Easton.

The crash happened on Turnpike Street near Beacon Building Products. According to Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander, the pickup truck rear‑ended a dump truck that was stopped at the time.

The impact caused the pickup truck to catch fire.

A bystander and an Easton police officer quickly jumped into action, pulling the driver from the burning vehicle before first responders arrived.

Chief Alexander said their efforts helped prevent a much more serious outcome. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MassDOT crews shut down the road at Route 106 for several hours as firefighters and police worked the scene.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured video of the dump truck—filled with snow—being towed from the area. The heavily damaged pickup truck was not seen being removed.

The scene was fully cleared around 5 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

