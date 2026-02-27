Police investigating fiery 3-vehicle wreck involving dump truck hauling snow in Easton

EASTON, Mass. — A fiery three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck, a pickup truck, and a sedan in Easton early Friday morning is under investigation.

The wreck closed Turnpike Street along Route 138 for hours. The roadway reopened to traffic just after 5 a.m. following the collision near Beacon Building Products.

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash reportedly caught fire.

The dump truck was carrying a load of snow, video from the scene showed.

MassDOT closed the roadway at the intersection of Route 106, also known as Foundry Street, for several hours while emergency crews and recovery teams worked at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

