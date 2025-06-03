Driver, passenger arrested after pursuit on I-93 in New Hampshire

FRANKLIN, N.H. — A driver and his passenger were arrested after state police said he drove away from police and led troopers on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 93 late Monday night.

Phillip Bryson, 53, of Somersworth, is charged with driving as a habitual offender, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, reckless conduct and reckless driving, state police said Tuesday. He was held at the Merrimack County Jail pending his arraignment scheduled for Tuesday in Franklin District Court.

His passenger, Roxanne Quaile, 38, of Franklin, was taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

At 10:59 p.m. Monday, troopers were notified to be on the lookout for a 2015 white Ford Escape whose driver fled from a Hooksett police officer who tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The Ford Escape was reported to be traveling northbound on I-93 from the Hooksett Welcome Center at speeds over 100 mph and with no taillights, state police said.

Soon after, Trooper Benjamin Olmstead spotted the Ford Escape traveling northbound near Exit 12 in Concord at high speed and still with no taillights.

He tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Bryson, failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued, state police said.

Ahead, Trooper Kelsey Scott deployed spike strips, which deflated one of the Ford’s front tires. But Bryson continued north and then got off the interstate at Exit 17.

The pursuit continued onto Route 4, through Boscawen and Salisbury, where Bryson eventually turned onto Route 127.

After entering Franklin, Bryson turned onto a small, dirt road and about half a mile later, stopped in front of a mobile home.

Bryson then got out of Ford and ran into the home, while Quaile was arrested, state police said.

Troopers and officers from the Franklin Police Department set up a perimeter.

After a period of negotiations, Bryson eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody, state police said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Ben Olmstead at 603-223-3831 or Benjamin.M.Olmstead@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

