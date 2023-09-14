Driver killed in overnight single-vehicle crash in Milton, NH

MILTON, NH — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man.

According to police, on September 14, 2023, around 1:34 a.m., Troopers along with fire and EMS personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of the Spaulding Turnpike Exit 18 Northbound on the ramp.

Initial investigation says that a white 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling the wrong way along the Exit 18 on-ramp, towards the highway.

According to police, the vehicle departed the roadway, continued down an embankment, and came to final rest within the woods, approximately 300 feet from the roadway.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Michael Riley from Sanbornville, NH was pronounced dead on the scene.

No passengers or other vehicles were involved.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, although a medical emergency does appear to be a contributing factor to the crash, state police say.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any information related to it, is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Dushame at Matthew.T.Dushame@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

