Driver killed after vehicle sends tow truck off highway in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. — A tow truck operator died on Friday night after being sent off the highway by another vehicle in Freetown.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. when State Troopers were dispatched to Route 140 South to reports of a serious crash.

An initial investigation determined that the tow truck was in the left travel lane when it was struck by a vehicle traveling in the right travel lane. The contact propelled the tow truck from an overpass onto Washburn Road immediately below.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the tow truck was fatally injured, while the other driver was uninjured and remained on scene.

The left travel lane of Route 140 south and Washburn Road was closed while Troopers assigned to the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, the Crime Scene Services Section, and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section investigated.

Additionally, the Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the scene to clean a small fuel spill from the tow truck.

“The Massachusetts State Police offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased person,” Massachusetts State Police wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

