Police report details alleged altercation involving Boston City Hall employee

A Boston City Hall employee was allegedly involved in a physical altercation inside City Hall on Thursday, according to a police report.

Although the report is heavily redacted, it states that officers were dispatched to 1 City Hall Plaza just before 5 p.m. after Boston Municipal Protective Services reported a disturbance at the Congress Street entrance.

Officers met with the City Hall employee and her daughter. The employee told police her daughter was on her way to visit her office when she was stopped at the entrance and asked the purpose of her visit because it was approaching 5 p.m., when City Hall closes to the public.

The employee’s daughter entered the building around 4:45 p.m. and was stopped at the metal detectors. The employee said her daughter was told the entrance was for “taxpayers only.” Her daughter then left and entered through another entrance.

After learning about the interaction, the employee told police she went to ask the individual who stopped her daughter from entering the building.

The employee said a verbal confrontation followed. She told police she was struck with a cellphone, a department-issued radio and an arm. She also alleged that the individual threatened to kill her.

Because the police report is heavily redacted, it is unclear who the individual involved in the confrontation was.

The daughter also told police she was told the entrance was for “taxpayers only.”

The employee reported no injuries and did not require medical attention.

Boston 25 has reached out to Mayor Wu’s office for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group