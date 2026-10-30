Driver injured following two-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Dorchester

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a vehicle that fled a hit-and-run crash that injured a driver in Dorchester.
According to State Police, troopers responded to Gallivan Boulevard and Hilltop Street just before 8:30 PM to reports of an accident.
According to a preliminary investigation, it was determined that one of the vehicles had fled the scene, while the operator of the other vehicle was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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