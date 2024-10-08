Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — A driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday night.
The crash occurred on Route 12 and Warren Road.
A photo shared by Auburn police showed the front of the truck ripped open.
According to Auburn Fire Rescue, the driver’s been rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.
One patient trapped. Transported with serious, non life threatening injuries. https://t.co/8ae86zKjjx— Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) October 8, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
