Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Auburn

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

AUBURN, Mass. — A driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday night.

The crash occurred on Route 12 and Warren Road.

A photo shared by Auburn police showed the front of the truck ripped open.

According to Auburn Fire Rescue, the driver’s been rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

