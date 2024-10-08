Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — A driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday night.

The crash occurred on Route 12 and Warren Road.

A photo shared by Auburn police showed the front of the truck ripped open.

According to Auburn Fire Rescue, the driver’s been rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.

One patient trapped. Transported with serious, non life threatening injuries. https://t.co/8ae86zKjjx — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) October 8, 2024





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group