Driver facing motor vehicle homicide charge in Milton crash that left woman dead, police say

MILTON, Mass. — A driver is facing charges including motor vehicle homicide following a crash in Milton that left a woman dead Sunday night, police say.

First responders arrived on Reedsdale Road in Milton shortly after 6:00 p.m. to find a woman lying in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Milton police say there were no vehicles or drivers who remained at the scene.

The woman was taken to Beth Israel Milton Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Around 20 minutes after crews arrived, the driver of a maroon Toyota SUV returned and spoke with police. The SUV had damage and the driver made statements that linked the vehicle with the crash.

The driver, a 65-year-old resident of Dorchester was placed under arrest and will face charges of motor vehicle homicide (OUI-Liquor) and leaving the scene of an accident-causing death.

Police say additional charges may follow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

