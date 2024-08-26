Driver to face judge after boy killed in crash involving SUV stolen from concert at Gillette Stadium

WRENTHAM, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a crash involving a stolen SUV on Route 1 in Plainville that left a 10-year-old boy dead over the weekend will be called to court on Monday.

Michael Escolas, 42, of Oxford, is slated to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on charges including motor vehicle manslaughter, operating under the influence, and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Escolas is accused of stealing a Jeep Cherokee that belonged to a Vermont couple who had parked the vehicle in lot P10 outside Gillette Stadium to attend the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday night.

Investigators say Escolas then crashed the Jeep into a Nissan Altima with Rhode Island plates that was occupied by a family of six, including a mother, father, and their four children.

Escolas and all six family members were taken to area hospitals, where a 10-year-old boy died from his injuries.

The Nissan was stopped at a traffic light on Route 1 near the intersection of Interstate 495 when the crash occurred, according to investigators.

Massachusetts State Police troopers who were working at the Chesney concert responded to the scene of the wreck.

“We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to the family who has tragically lost a loved one,” Gillette Stadium spokesperson Stacey James said in a statement. “We are working with the Massachusetts State Police, who are doing the investigation under the jurisdiction of the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.”

Morrissey’s office noted that the deadly collision was followed by crashes involving three other cars. Occupants of those cars did not require ambulance transport.

“Dealing with this chaotic scene and evacuating seven people to area hospitals required the help and participation of many partner agencies,” Morrissey said in a statement. “Plainville police and Massachusetts State Police were assisted by fire and ambulance assets from Plainville, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Foxboro, Mansfield, and Franklin, and personnel from the Wrentham Police Department. I offer my thanks to all who responded, and my sincere condolences to the family who lost their son.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group