10-year-old killed in crash after suspect stole SUV in Plainville, police say

A child is dead after a suspect stole a vehicle and crashed it into a car on Route 495 in Plainville.

According to state police, Michael Escolas, 42 of Oxford allegedly stole a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a parking lot at Gillette Stadium around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Escolas was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with a Nissan Altima stopped at a red light near the intersection of Route 1 and Interstate 495.

The Nissan was carrying a family of 6, including a mother, father, and their 4 children. Everyone inside the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and one 10-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash also resulted in damage to 4 cars in addition to the Nissan including the Jeep.

State Police working the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium responded to the scene.

Escolas was arrested at the scene for suspected driving under the influence. He was subsequently transported to an area hospital with injuries where he remains in custody, state police say.

Route 1 southbound at Route 495 with I-495 and the I-495 exits onto Route 1 north and south were closed while first responders investigated.

Due to the child’s age, the identity of the child will not be released at this time, state police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

