Driver expected to be okay after car slams into Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Boston police officers say the driver of a car that slammed into a Dorchester home Friday night is expected to be okay.

The crash happened on Harvard Street.

In the video, you can see the front of the car starting to go into the building.

Officers say the driver has minor injuries.

A building inspector was called in to make sure the home is structurally sound.

