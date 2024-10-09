Driver cited for Cohasset crash that injured 2 infants, 4 others, police say

COHASSET, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash in Cohasset on Tuesday morning that injured several people, including two babies.

Officers responding to the area in front of the Preserve on King Street around 10:40 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident found that four vehicles had collided with each other, according to police.

Investigators say in total, six people, including two infants, sustained injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Cohasset multi car crash (Cohasset Police Department)

A 76-year-old Scituate driver was cited for speeding and failure to use caution on a state highway. The identity of the driver was not released.

Route 3A between Lower King Street and Sohier Street was reduced to one lane for about an hour while police investigated the crash.

Ambulances from Cohasset, Hingham, and Scituate Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

