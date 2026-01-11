Driver cited after speeding car sideswipes into multiple homes in Everett, police say

EVERETT, Mass. — A driver who was speeding down an Everett street was cited Sunday after losing control and hitting multiple homes, police say.

The driver was allegedly speeding down Glendale Street around 7:30 when they hit a raised sidewalk, causing them to lose control of the car, hitting a couple of houses and rolling over, Everett police chief Paul Strong told Boston 25 News.

There were no injuries.

The driver was cited for operating to endanger.

