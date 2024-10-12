Driver charged with OUI for Eastham crash that took down pole, shut down roadway for hours

EASTHAM, Mass. — A woman is facing charges after veering off the roadway and slamming through a telephone pole early Friday morning.

Grace Ahl, 31, of Hull, is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a motor vehicle crash on Route 6 near Hemenway Road found Ahl’s car off the roadway and into the woods as well as a telephone pole that had been snapped, according to Eastham Police.

Part of the pole was reportedly hanging over Route 6, posing a serious hazard to drivers.

Crews closed both directions of the roadway for two hours while firefighters removed the pole and precautions could be taken to ensure the safety of passing cars.

Around 3:30 a.m., one lane of Route 6 was opened in each direction.

Ahl was arraigned in Orleans District Court Friday morning.

