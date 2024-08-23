Driver who crashed into New Hampshire trooper’s cruiser now facing slew of charges, state police say

HAVERHILL, N.H. — A driver who recklessly drove toward a state trooper in Haverhill, and crashed into his police cruiser, is facing multiple charges.

Abigail Ordway, 38, of Littleton, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, operating after habitual offender, criminal mischief, aggravated DUI – attempting to elude police, DUI – impairment, conduct after an accident, and disobeying an officer, state police said Friday.

Ordway is being held on preventative detention at the Grafton County Department of Corrections following arraignment on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Trooper Jawara Conde responded to the area of County Road in Haverhill to assist Haverhill Police officers in finding the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra who failed to stop for them.

Soon after, as Conde was traveling northbound on County Road, he saw the white Hyundai traveling southbound toward him, state police said.

Conde “activated his cruiser’s emergency lights in an attempt to stop the Hyundai as the vehicle was being driven recklessly toward him, swerving in and out of both the southbound and northbound lanes,” state police said in a statement Friday.

Ordway “continued and ultimately struck Trooper Conde’s cruiser, before reversing in an apparent attempt to flee the scene,” state police said.

Ordway then attempted to turn the vehicle around but instead went off the road and became stuck in a ditch, state police said.

Conde was not injured.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Woodsville Ambulance, Haverhill Police, and Bath Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Ingerson at Jacob.J.Ingerson@DOS.NH.GOV or 603-223-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

