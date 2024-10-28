California driver arrested on negligent homicide, DWI charges after fatal New Hampshire crash

NEW LONDON, N.H. — A California man is facing negligent homicide and other charges in connection with a fatal crash in New Hampshire that killed his passenger earlier this month, state police said Monday.

Vincent Mendillo, 27, of Mission Viejo, California, was held on $25,000 bail following his arraignment Monday in Newport District Court, state police said. He is charged with negligent homicide, reckless conduct, aggravated DWI and second-degree assault.

Salma Garcia, 26, of Mission Viejo, California, died in the Oct. 6 crash. Police arrested Mendillo on a warrant on Friday.

On Oct. 6, emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Little Sunapee Road in New London shortly before 1 a.m. found a 2024 Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into a parked utility trailer, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Garcia, a passenger in the Elantra, died in the crash. Mendillo, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the Elantra had been traveling southeast when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, state police said. The vehicle then went off the left side of the road, struck a utility trailer parked on the side of the road, and caught on fire.

State troopers and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Ross at 603-223-8490 or Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov.

