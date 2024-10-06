1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery New Hampshire crash, state police say

NEW LONDON, N.H. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a fiery crash in New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Little Sunapee Road in New London shortly before 1 a.m. found a 2024 Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into a parked utility trailer, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A passenger in the Elantra, whose name hasn’t been released, died in the crash. The driver of the vehicle, Vincent Mendillo, 27, of Mission Viejo, California, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the Elantra veered off the road, struck the trailer, and burst into flames.

State troopers and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting with an investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Ross at (603) 223-8490 or Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

