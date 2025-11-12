Driver arrested following crash that caused recent power outage in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Police arrested a Lawrence man on multiple charges in connection with a crash that took out power to an area of Methuen, recently.

The crash happened in the area of Riverside Drive and Strathmore Road, in the overnight hours between November 6, and November 7, Police say.

A U.S. Postal mailbox and two telephone poles were impacted in the crash. Residents were without power for a period of time, according to the Methuen Police.

Driver arrested following Methuen crash Methuen Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that crashed at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Strathmore Road. Photo credit: Methuen Police Department.

“Residents of the area heard the crash and observed the operator of the motor vehicle heading towards Glen Avenue,” according to police, who say an officer working a nearby details was able to take the driver into temporary custody.

The driver of the vehicle, Guillermo Gutierrez, 23, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to officials.

As a result of the investigation into the crash, the Methuen Police charged Gutierrez with the following charges:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage

Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol

Video from the Methuen City Camera system that caught Gutierrez leaving the vehicle following the crash, as well as the assistance from residents, led to the quick apprehension of Gutierrez, police say.

