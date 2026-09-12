Driver arrested after flashing realistic pellet gun during road rage incident in Halifax

KINGSTON, Mass. — A driver was arrested Friday after he allegedly flashed a realistic-looking pellet gun at another driver.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported road rage incident in Halifax.

Officers in Kingston located the vehilce and conducted a “felony stop” on Main Street near Route 3.

With guns drawn, officers issued commands to the driver, but he allegedly remained argumentative and resisted the orders.

Officers were able to eventually detain the suspect and found a realistic-looking pellet gun in the car.

The driver told officers he was “just showing it to someone.”

The suspect was turned over to Halifax police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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