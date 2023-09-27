Black bear spotted roaming streets of East Bridgewater as school was getting out

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Staying true to the local college’s mascot, a black bear was seen Wednesday afternoon roaming the streets of East Bridgewater.

Police say the animal was spotted on Spear Avenue around noon, the same time children were getting out of school for their half day.

Despite the perceived threat, authorities say the bear was kept in sight the whole time and there were no safety concerns.

Although black bears are common in other parts of the Commonwealth, they don’t frequent the Bridgewater area often.

