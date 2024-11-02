Drake Maye clears concussion protocol ahead of game against Titans

NASHVILLE, TN — Drake Maye will be on the field for the Patriots in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Maye cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday after he was back leading most of the quarterback drills during practice on Friday.

The rookie quarterback suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets after being hit to the head at the end of an 18-yard scramble.

During last week’s game, as Maye went into a slide near the end of the first quarter, he collided with New York linebacker Jamien Sherwood; no penalty was called. Maye went to the blue medical tent, and the team announced at the start of the second half that he would not return.

Drafted with the third overall pick of the draft, Maye started his third straight game last week.

Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m. on Boston 25.

