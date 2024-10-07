Drag queen story hour in Somerville canceled due to bomb threat

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A drag queen story hour in Somerville had to be canceled on Saturday due to a bomb threat.
According to the Boston Globe, there were protestors and counter-protestors outside of the Central Library before the event was cancelled.
The Cambridge bomb squad responded and searched the building but said there was no bomb.
The leader of a local far-right group said they were behind the protest but said they did not make a bomb threat.
The Central Library recently reopened to its normal hours and hired a private security firm after problems with teenagers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
