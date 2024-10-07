Drag queen story hour in Somerville canceled due to bomb threat

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A drag queen story hour in Somerville had to be canceled on Saturday due to a bomb threat.

According to the Boston Globe, there were protestors and counter-protestors outside of the Central Library before the event was cancelled.

The Cambridge bomb squad responded and searched the building but said there was no bomb.

The leader of a local far-right group said they were behind the protest but said they did not make a bomb threat.

The Central Library recently reopened to its normal hours and hired a private security firm after problems with teenagers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group