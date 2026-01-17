Dracut police seeking public help after juvenile stabbed

DRACUT, Mass. — The Dracut Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of the stabbing of a juvenile.

Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett says the incident occurred around 10:09 p.m. on Friday night, when police responded to the area of Bridge Street to reports of a fight amongst a large group of individuals.

By the time the police arrived, the group had dispersed. However, an initial investigation determined that a juvenile male had been stabbed, with the suspect leaving the scene in an older model dark gray Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The suspect is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, wearing a camouflage hooded jacket and black jeans.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut Police Detectives at 978-957-2123.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group