Dracut Fire mourning unexpected death of active-duty firefighter

DRACUT, Mass. — Dracut Fire is mourning the unexpected death of an active-duty firefighter.

Firefighter Jacob Martin passed away on Thursday due to a medical condition at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was 32 years old.

Martin was surrounded by family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Department.

Firefighter Martin was a 2011 graduate of Greater Lowell Technical High School and a second generation firefighter.

His father is retired Dracut Fire Lt. Paul Martin, and his uncle is retired Firefighter Marc Martin.

Firefighter Martin graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in February of 2023 and joined the department immediately. He was assigned to Engine 2 and worked out of the Jones Avenue Fire Station.

Firefighter Martin previously worked for Pridestar Trinity EMS in Lowell.

He is survived by his fiancee, Aislinn Kearns; his parents, Paul and Sheila Martin; a brother Zach; a sister, Angela; and other immediate family.

“Firefighter Jake Martin was a true pleasure to be around — laid back, easygoing, and always ready with a smile,” said Chief Cunha. “In his three years with us, he showed a quiet dedication to the job and a real eagerness to learn. He found joy in the little things — whether it was picking up his guitar during downtime at the station or stepping up to join the District 6 Forestry Hand Crew. Jake was part of our family, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to work beside him.”

Arrangements will be announced as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group