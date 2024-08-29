DPH: Woman in her 30s tests positive for EEE, 2nd human case in Mass. this year

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed a second human case of EEE this year as well as a second confirmed case in a horse.

The human case was contracted in Plymouth County and belongs to a woman in her 30s, according to health officials. She allegedly became infected before spraying was done in the area on Tuesday.

The horse was also exposed to the virus in Plymouth County. The EEE risk level in that area has not changed.

“This evidence of the spread of EEE to a person and a horse in Plymouth County before aerial spraying confirms risk in the area,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “We expect that the aerial spraying will help prevent risk for EEE from continuing to escalate in the area, but it does not eliminate it completely. We are asking people to be consistent about taking steps to prevent mosquito bites.”

The positive tests come just days after a New Hampshire man died from contracting the disease.

Health officials say 76 EEE-positive mosquito samples were detected in Abington, Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Marion, Middleborough, Plymouth, Rochester, Wareham, and Whitman in Plymouth County; Bedford, Raynham, Taunton, and Westport in Bristol County; Barnstable in Barnstable County; Dedham and Medfield in Norfolk County; Sudbury in Middlesex County; Amesbury and Haverhill in Essex County; and Dudley and Upton in Worcester County.

Massachusetts EEE risk map 8_29_24

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. The disease is generally spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

“EEE risk does not end on Labor Day,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown.

