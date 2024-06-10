Dozens of Pro-Palestine protesters called for ceasefire outside Game 2 of NBA Finals

BOSTON, Mass – Thousands of fans rushing into TD Garden Sunday for game two of the NBA Finals had to make their way through dozens of Pro-Palestine protesters near the entrance.

Roughly 50 protesters told us they were there to shed light on the ongoing war in Gaza.

“We need to end this genocide,” said Aneeqa Abid, one of the organizers. “We’re here calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the military occupation of Palestine.”

The protesters were handing out signs with the Palestinian flag on it. On the other side was the Celtics logo.

Abid added, “It’s our favorite home team and then Palestine… Sports and standing up for justice are not separated.”

The group also handed out informational flyers about the war in the Middle East with a picture of Celtics legend and former advocate Bill Russell on the front.

The title read, “What would Bill Russell do?”

Several people passing by visually and verbally expressed their disagreement and frustration.

Abid finished, “Some people have cursed us ... We’re just saying don’t forget about Gaza.”

